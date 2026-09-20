West Bengal Class 12 semester 3 board exams 2027 start tomorrow; check exam guidelines, timetable

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will conduct the West Bengal Higher Secondary Class 12 Semester 3 board examinations 2027 from tomorrow, September 21, to October 14, 2026. The examinations for the majority of the subjects will be conducted from 11 am to 12:30 pm at designated examination centres.

However, as per the notice issued by the council on September 19, the papers for Music and Visual Arts will be held from 11 am to 12 noon, while vocational subjects will be conducted from 2 pm to 3 pm. The council has also released detailed guidelines covering invigilation, examination hall restrictions and evaluation of OMR answer sheets on its official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.