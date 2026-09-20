West Bengal Class 12 semester 3 board exams 2027 start tomorrow; check exam guidelines, timetable

For the conduct of this academic year's board exams, the council has strengthened invigilation arrangements, setting at least two invigilators in every examination room, with an invigilator-to-student ratio of 1:20.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiSep 20, 2026 11:48 AM IST
WBSCHE Class 12 Semester 3 exams 2027(File Photo)
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The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will conduct the West Bengal Higher Secondary Class 12 Semester 3 board examinations 2027 from tomorrow, September 21, to October 14, 2026.  The examinations for the majority of the subjects will be conducted from 11 am to 12:30 pm at designated examination centres.

However, as per the notice issued by the council on September 19, the papers for Music and Visual Arts will be held from 11 am to 12 noon, while vocational subjects will be conducted from 2 pm to 3 pm. The council has also released detailed guidelines covering invigilation, examination hall restrictions and evaluation of OMR answer sheets on its official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.

WBCHSE Class 12 Semester 3 timetable 2027: Exam dates

West Bengal Class 12 students who are appearing for the examination can check the exam dates according to their subjects below:

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Date Subjects
September 21 Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Punjabi
September 24 English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English
September 25 Economics, Anthropology, Science of Well-Being, Applied Artificial Intelligence
September 28 Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy
September 29 Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Environmental Science, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts
September 30 Statistics, Psychology, Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, History
October 1 Chemistry, Geography, Human Development and Resource Management, Business Studies
October 3 Philosophy
October 12 Mathematics, Business Mathematics and Business Statistics, Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences, Agriculture (AGRI), Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic
October 13 Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Sociology, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Fisheries and Aquaculture; vocational subjects in the second shift
October 14 Biological Science, Political Science, Costing and Taxation

WB Class 12 Semester 3 exam 2027: Check exam guidelines

Students appearing for the exam are required to keep in mind that electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, calculators or other electronic gadgets, are strictly restricted inside the examination centre. The council has warned that if a candidate is found in possession of an electronic gadget during the examination, their examination and enrolment will be cancelled.

The question papers will be available in four languages, namely Bengali, English, Hindi and Ol Chiki. For answering the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), students will receive the OMR answer sheet.

For the conduct of this academic year’s board exams, the council has strengthened invigilation arrangements, setting at least two invigilators in every examination room, with an invigilator-to-student ratio of 1:20.

In addition, one council nominee will be appointed for every 20 students at each examination centre. Council nominees are required to report to the centre by 10 am. Sealed question papers will be taken to the examination hall and opened in front of students.

 

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