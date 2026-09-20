West Bengal Class 12 semester 3 board exams 2027 start tomorrow; check exam guidelines, timetable

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will conduct the West Bengal Higher Secondary Class 12 Semester 3 board examinations 2027 from tomorrow, September 21, to October 14, 2026. The examinations for the majority of the subjects will be conducted from 11 am to 12:30 pm at designated examination centres.
However, as per the notice issued by the council on September 19, the papers for Music and Visual Arts will be held from 11 am to 12 noon, while vocational subjects will be conducted from 2 pm to 3 pm. The council has also released detailed guidelines covering invigilation, examination hall restrictions and evaluation of OMR answer sheets on its official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.
West Bengal Class 12 students who are appearing for the examination can check the exam dates according to their subjects below:
|Date
|Subjects
|September 21
|Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Punjabi
|September 24
|English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English
|September 25
|Economics, Anthropology, Science of Well-Being, Applied Artificial Intelligence
|September 28
|Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy
|September 29
|Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Environmental Science, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts
|September 30
|Statistics, Psychology, Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, History
|October 1
|Chemistry, Geography, Human Development and Resource Management, Business Studies
|October 3
|Philosophy
|October 12
|Mathematics, Business Mathematics and Business Statistics, Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences, Agriculture (AGRI), Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic
|October 13
|Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Sociology, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Fisheries and Aquaculture; vocational subjects in the second shift
|October 14
|Biological Science, Political Science, Costing and Taxation
Students appearing for the exam are required to keep in mind that electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, calculators or other electronic gadgets, are strictly restricted inside the examination centre. The council has warned that if a candidate is found in possession of an electronic gadget during the examination, their examination and enrolment will be cancelled.
The question papers will be available in four languages, namely Bengali, English, Hindi and Ol Chiki. For answering the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), students will receive the OMR answer sheet.
For the conduct of this academic year’s board exams, the council has strengthened invigilation arrangements, setting at least two invigilators in every examination room, with an invigilator-to-student ratio of 1:20.
In addition, one council nominee will be appointed for every 20 students at each examination centre. Council nominees are required to report to the centre by 10 am. Sealed question papers will be taken to the examination hall and opened in front of students.