West Bengal class 12 result 2019 for vocational students released

West Bengal WBCHSE HS exams: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) released the result for Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination, 2019 on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Advertising

Students can check their results on the official website wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal HS Vocational Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link HS Vocational exam result 2019

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference

Advertising

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) on Monday declared the Higher Secondary (class 12) examination results on May 27. The pass percentage this year stood at 86.29 per cent which is almost a three per cent increase than last year (83.75 per cent).

This year, around 8.05 lakh students had appeared in the Uchha Madhyamik examinations that was concluded on March 13, 2019. A total of 12 candidates were caught with mobile during the board examinations, following which their entire examinations were cancelled.