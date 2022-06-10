West Bengal Class 12 Board exam results declared, boys outperform girls

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamil Result 2022 Pass Percentage, Toppers List: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday announced higher secondary (class 12) examination results with a record 88.44 per cent candidates clearing the exams.

This year, a total of 7,44,655 students were enrolled out of which 7,20,862 students (96.8 per cent) appeared in the exam. A total of 6,36,875 students (88.44 per cent) cleared the exam.

The pass percentage among male students is 90.19 per cent while the same for female students is 86.58 per cent. A total of 4,97,809 students scored 60 per cent and above marks.

Adisha Deb Sharma from Dinahata Soni Debi Jain High School in Cooch Behar district in north Bengal topped the exam after scoring 498 marks out of total 500 (99.6 per cent).

Sayandeep Samanta from Jalchak Nateswari Netaji Vidyayatan in West Midnapore district came second after scoring 497 marks (99.4 per cent).

Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of Higher Secondary examination! Girls and boys of our districts have shown exemplary performance, while city students too make us proud.(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 10, 2022

Four students came third after scoring 496 marks (99.2 per cent). They are Rohin Sen from Patha Bhawan in Kolkata, Soham Das from Hooghly Collegiate School in Hooghly district, Avik Das from Katwa Kashiram Das Institution in East Burdwan district and Parichay Pari Jalchak Nateswari Netaji Vidyayatan in West Midnapore district.

Districts which recorded over 90 per cent pass percentage are East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Kalimpong, South 24 Parganas and Bankura.

The pass percentage among students belonging to minority communities is 85.59 per cent while the same for students belonging to SC/ST communities is 88.35 per cent.

This year a record 272 students featured in the top ten merit list, out of which 144 are male and 128 are female.

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya during a news conference announced the class 12 state board result. “The HS results have been declared in 44 days after concluding the exam. In 2023, the HS exam will be held between March 14 and 27. The exam will be held on full syllabus and they will be held in external exam centres and not in home venues which were the same this year,” said Bhattacharya.

In 2020, Higher Secondary examinations could not be held due to covid 19 pandemic situation and marks were awarded based on a student’s previous academic performance. Similarly in 2021, the exam could not be held due to covid-19 pandemic situation and all students who had enrolled for the exam were declared successful.