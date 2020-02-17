WBSU UG results declared: Steps to check marks

WBSU result: Download at wbsu.ac.in (Representational image) WBSU result: Download at wbsu.ac.in (Representational image)

WBSU result: The West Bengal State University has declared the result for semester I result of CBCS courses. The WBSU conducted the undergraduate exams in December 2019. Candidates who appeared for the test can check their results at its official website, wbsuexams.net, wbsu.ac.in and download the online mark sheet.

The official mark sheet will be distributed later and in the meantime, the print out of the online mark sheet will act as the interim mark sheet.

WB State University result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbsuexams.net

Step 2: Click on the result tab on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

About WB State University

The West Bengal State University (WBSU), Barasat was established in the year 2008. The University has a total 53 affiliated colleges, all of them together have enrolled 53,000 UG students in the year 2018, about 65 per cent of which are first-generation learners. The university also has a total 31 PG teaching departments.

