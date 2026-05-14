West Bengal Board WBCHSE HS Uchch Madhyamik Result 2026: Steps to check, download results today

HS Uchcha Madhyamik Result 2026 West Bengal Board: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) HS results will be released on May 14 at 11 am. As per the press note shared by the board, the Higher Secondary (HS) exam results will be declared through a press conference at 10:30 am. The link to check the Uchcha Madhyamik results will be made available at 11 am for the students. Students can check their results at wbchse.wb.gov.in and results.wb.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their WB HS results 2026 at the IE Education Portal. Click here for the direct link.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has informed all stakeholders that the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) exam 2026 will also be available for viewing and download from 11 am onwards on the same day through the website ajkal.in, in addition to the websites mentioned in the earlier notification. WBCHSE HS result 2026: How to check Uchcha Madhyamik results

To check the West Bengal Class 12 result, follow the steps mentioned below.

1. Go to the official website of WBCHSE

2. Go to students’ option and click on results.

3. Click on ‘Click here for results portal’.

4. Enter the required details.

5. Click on submit and view your marksheet.

6. Download and save it for future reference.

Results page of West Bengal board (screengrab from wbchse.wb.gov.in) Results page of West Bengal board (screengrab from wbchse.wb.gov.in)

WBCHSE HS 12th result 2026: How to check Uchcha Madhyamik results at IE Education portal?

To check the West Bengal Board class 12 results at the IE Education portal, students have to follow the steps mentioned below.

1. Go to the IE Education portal at education.indianexpress.com

2. Register yourself with your contact number and email ID.

3. Click on the board results.

4. Select the board.

5. Click on the results option.

6. Enter your roll number.

7. Click on check results.

8. The results will be delivered to your phone number and email ID.

After the results are announced by the board, a similar page will be available from WBCHSE (screengrab from IE Education portal) After the results are announced by the board, a similar page will be available from WBCHSE (screengrab from IE Education portal)

WBCHSE HS 12th result 2026: How to check Uchcha Madhyamik results at the WBCHSE results mobile app?

To check the results from the mobile app, check the steps mentioned below:

Story continues below this ad

1. Go to the Play Store and download the WBCHSE result app.

2. Open the app and enter your roll code, roll number and registration number.

3. Click on submit.

4. The result will appear on your screen.

5. Download and save it.

Students can check their results at the WBCHSE results app too. (screengrab from the app) Students can check their results at the WBCHSE results app too. (screengrab from the app)

Over 7 lakh students had registered for their HS exam. The result will also be available at digilocker.gov.in.