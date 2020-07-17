West Bengal Board Uccha Madhyamik pass percentage at all-time high, topper gets 499 out of 500

WB HS result 2020: Mark sheets to be available from July 31 WB HS result 2020: Mark sheets to be available from July 31

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Wednesday announced the results of higher secondary (class 12 state board) examinations. The pass percentage stood at 90.13 per cent which is an all-time high in the history of higher secondary examinations. Last year’s pass percentage was 86.29 per cent.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

Examinations on 37 subjects were held between March 12 to March 21. However, examinations on 14 subjects could not be held as the lockdown was imposed following a COVID 19 outbreak in the country. This result was declared based on a special marking scheme for exams which could not take place. The marks for these subjects were given on the basis of the average of the highest three marks obtained by a student in the exams held.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful students. “Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) results are out. Students are taking another step forward in their beautiful lives. Congratulations to them all, along with their principals, teachers and parents. The future is waiting for you,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) results are out. Students are taking another step forward in their beautiful lives. Congratulations to them all, along with their principals, teachers and parents. The future is waiting for you. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 17, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Even as the Board did not release a merit list this year due to the pandemic, WBCHSE president Mohua Das announced that 99.80 per cent is the highest mark received by the topper. “As there is no merit list, we cannot announce the names of rank holders. However our data shows that 99.80 (499 out of 500 marks) is the highest marks received by the topper,” said Das.

Read | WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS Uccha Madhyamik 12th Result 2020: How to check marks, download mark sheet

This year, a total 7,61,583 students appeared in the examination out of which 6,80,057 were successful. The pass percentage of male students stood at 90.44 per cent while that of female students stood at 90 per cent.

Among the districts, Kolkata topped in registering the highest pass percentage followed by East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Kalimpong, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and Hooghly. The pass percentage of minority candidates stood at 86.76 per cent.

“More than 50 per cent students (3,22,056) have scored 60 per cent or more marks (first division). This is a remarkable achievement. It never happened before,” said Das

A total of 30,220 students have got O grade (90 to 100 marks), a total of 84,746 students have got an A-plus grade (80 to 89 marks). From July 31 onwards, mark sheets and certificates will be distributed to schools from 52 camp offices.

Though the science stream continues to remain the top-performer, it has delivered better results than last year. As many as 98.83 per cent of students who appeared in the science stream cleared the exam while for commerce and arts the pass percentage is at 92.22 and 88.74 per cent, respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd