WBCHSE to declare Higher Secondary results on May 14

West Bengal WBCHSE 12th Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) board exam results on May 14. According to a press note issued by the WB Board, the HS Council will announce the results during a press conference at 10:30 am. Following the announcement of results, the online scorecard links will be made available at 11 am.
Once released, students can check the WBCHSE Class 12 semester 4 result 2026 on its official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Alternatively, the HS results will also be available on the IE Education portal.
The WBCHSE Class 12 semester exam was held from February 12 to February 27, in a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm.
This year’s examinations saw 7,10,811 participants, including 635,864 fourth-semester students, 59,452 supplementary test-takers, and 15,495 under the old syllabus. Girls dominated the turnout with 3,95,079 candidates, representing a significant lead of 79,347 over their male counterparts, Board data shows.
Around 2,100 centres (higher secondary schools) were used for the semester III and IV examinations statewide.
For the first time, around 7,000 invigilators had been sourced from primary, upper primary, and secondary schools, as many teachers in higher secondary schools were involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls, according to council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya.
Last year, the board announced the Class 12 West Bengal board results on May 7. The exams were held from March 8 to March 12. Last year, 4,73,919 students appeared for their WBCHSE Higher Secondary exam; of them, 4,30,286 had passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 90.79%.
In 2024, WBCHSE also announced the WB Madhyamik results on May 8. The pass percentage in the year 2024 was 90 per cent.
In 2023 and 2022, the WBCHSE Class 12 board exam results were declared on May 24 and June 10, respectively. The pass percentage in 2023 and 2022 was 89.25 and 88.44, respectively. In 2021, the board declared the Class 12 results on July 22. To know more about the WBCHSE Class 12 result, including passing marks, toppers and more, students can check the IE Education portal.