WBCHSE to declare Higher Secondary results on May 14

West Bengal WBCHSE 12th Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) board exam results on May 14. According to a press note issued by the WB Board, the HS Council will announce the results during a press conference at 10:30 am. Following the announcement of results, the online scorecard links will be made available at 11 am.

Once released, students can check the WBCHSE Class 12 semester 4 result 2026 on its official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Alternatively, the HS results will also be available on the IE Education portal.