Friday, Nov 11, 2022

West Bengal Board WBCHSE Class 12th practical exams datesheet released

WBSCHE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: According to the official notification, the practical exams for class 12 will commence from December 5 and conclude on December 21, 2022.

More guidelines have been issued for schools regarding the conduction of practical exams.

WBSCHE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) today announced the class 12 practical exams dates. The exam schedule and guidelines are now available at the official WBCHSE website — wbchse.nic.in.

The Board has also clarified that a CC/ SPL candidate who has passed such an exam earlier need not appear for the practical exams once again.

More guidelines have been issued for schools regarding the conduction of practical exams. School authorities will arrange for practical examinations in all subjects , including Music and Physical Education, at the school campus itself, the West Bengal board added.

It has also been added that only the concerned subject teacher will be allowed to conduct the practical exam and evaluate the performance. In case the school does not have any teacher for a subject, then a teacher from some nearby school will be called for the same. “In this case, the school authority will apply to the regional office along with the NOC of head master of nearby school and consent letter of the subject teacher of nearby school,” the notification added.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 02:44:09 pm
