West Bengal Board completes Madhyamik exams evaluation process, results by August

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) has completed the evaluation process of madhyamik examination of over two crore answer sheets. The post evaluation work will begin once lockdown is lifted, the board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly told indianexpress.com.

“It will take a month to complete the post evaluation process, following which the results can be announced by August,” the president informed. The madhyamik examination was concluded on February 27.

Meanwhile, state Higher Secondary examination is left with two papers, and the decision will be taken after June 10 regarding the conduct of the examinations, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said. The HS council could not conduct the examinations on statistics, geography as lockdown was enforced from March 25.

In a recent webinar, the Education Minister Partha Chatterjee asked the state varsities to implement the academic calendar since the lockdown lifted. “The academic calendar, including examinations, will be put into effect within a month after the lockdown is lifted,” the minister said.

