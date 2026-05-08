West Bengal Board WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026: How to check

Madhyamik 10th Class West Bengal Board Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will today be declaring the West Bengal Class 10 results 2026. The West Bengal Board Madhyamik exams began on February 2 and ended on February 12. Students will be able to check their results online on the WBBSE’s official portal at wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic. Students will also be able to check the results at the IE Education portal.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

This year, a total of 9,71,340 candidates appeared for the Madhyamik examination conducted by WBBSE, compared with 9,69,425 last year. Out of them, 4,26,733 were boys, 5,44,606 were girls, and one was a transgender person.