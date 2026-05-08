West Bengal Board WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026: How to check

Madhyamik 10th Class West Bengal Board Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will today be declaring the West Bengal Class 10 results 2026. The West Bengal Board Madhyamik exams began on February 2 and ended on February 12. Students will be able to check their results online on the WBBSE’s official portal at wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic. Students will also be able to check the results at the IE Education portal.
West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates
This year, a total of 9,71,340 candidates appeared for the Madhyamik examination conducted by WBBSE, compared with 9,69,425 last year. Out of them, 4,26,733 were boys, 5,44,606 were girls, and one was a transgender person.
Read | When and where to check results
To download the result, students are advised to follow these steps so that they can avoid unnecessary clicks.
1. Visit any of these official websites of WBBSE – wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic
2. Click the Class 10 Result 2026 button.
3. Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and captcha.
4. Click on the submit button to see your marksheet.
5. Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.
Along with the official websites, the results were also available at DigiLocker.
To clear the WB Madhyamik examination, students must achieve a minimum score of 33 per cent. Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for result scrutiny after the declaration of results.
Last year, the board announced the Class 10 West Bengal board results on May 2. Last year, 86.56 per cent of students passed the WB Class 10 Madhyamik exams. Last year, as many as 9,84,753 students appeared for the examination from 2,683 exam centres across the state. The exams were held from February 10 to February 22.
In 2024, WBBSE also announced the WB Madhyamik results on May 2. The pass percentage in the year 2024 was 83.61 per cent. In 2023 and 2022, the WBBSE Class 10 board exam results were declared on May 19 and June 3, respectively. In 2021, the board declared the class 10 results on July 20.