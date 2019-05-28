West Bengal Board Result: Record 137 students among top 10 in HSE

In a first in the history of Higher Secondary Examination, 137 students made it to the top 10 merit list. As many as 86.29 per cent of the nearly 8 lakh students cleared the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE), results of which were declared on Monday. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 83.75 per cent.”

“This is for the first time that 137 students have found a place in the top 10 merit list,” WBCHSE president Mohua Das said while announcing the results.

Shovan Mandal from Birbhum Zilla School and Rajarshi Barman of Cooch Behar Jenkins School stood first after scoring 498 (99.60 per cent) of the total 500 marks. Six students were joint second with 496 marks (99.20 per cent).

The examination was held between March 13 and 26.

This year, a total of 7,77,263 students appeared for the examination. This time, there were 6.26 per cent more girls than boys.

Boys outperformed girls. The pass percentage for boys stood at 87.44 per cent compared to 85.30 per cent for girls.

East Midnapore district recorded the best pass percentage at 90 per cent, followed by Kolkata, West Midnapore and Kalimpong.

The pass percentage for minority students was 81.55 per cent and 80.45 per cent for Tapasili students.

A total of 2,63,159 students scored 60 per cent or more, 12,188 more than last year.

The pass percentage for Urdu students was 94.20 per cent, and the same for Santhali students was 91.40 per cent. The examination results will be distributed from 56 centres.”

“Congratulations to all students who excelled and those who passed the Higher Secondary exams. Good wishes to your parents and teachers. Good luck for all your future endeavours,” tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi too congratulated the successful candidates. “Congratulations to all the successful candidates of Higher Secondary Examination 2019 as well as their teachers and guardians. I wish them a very bright future. Those who couldn’t succeed in the exam have no occasion to lose heart for this one exam does not determine the entire life. They should remember that success is not for away,” Tripathi said in a statement.