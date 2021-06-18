West Bengal Madhyamik, HS evaluation criteria released

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) today announced the evaluation criteria for Madhyamik, Uchhmadhyamik result. As per reports by ANI, class 10 students will be evaluated based on performance in class 9 and 10 where 50 per cent weightage will be provided to class 9 marks and 50 percentage to internal assessments of class 10.

For class 12, 40 per cent weightage will be given to the marks in the best of 4 subjects in class 10 and 60 per cent marks will be evaluated based on class 11 theory, class 12 theory and practicals.

On June 8, West Bengal CM had announced the cancellation of both class 10 and 12 board exams due to the demand received on the cancellation of exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken while considering the health and safety of students and teachers.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Thursday released the evaluation criteria or the final strategy through which it will assess class 12 students.

As The Indian Express first reported, the Class 12 result will be based on the class 10 component (30 per cent) based on the best three performing subjects in the board exams, class 11 component (30 per cent) will be based on the final exam and class 12 component (40 per cent) based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board. The CBSE Class 12 results will be released by July 31.