West Bengal Board to announce Madhyamik results tomorrow, HS on July 17

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 date: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) will announce the result of Madhyamik or class 10 exam on Wednesday, July 15. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her press conference said, “The result of Madhyamik exam will be announced on Wednesday, while the result of class 12 exam will be announced on Friday, July 17.”
Around 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exam this year that was concluded on February 27. The board will not release the merit list this year. The result will be announced via a press conference at 9:30 am.
Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites — wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through our portal indianexpress.com, by registering with their roll number, name, mobile number and mail id.
The pending Higher Secondary examinations were cancelled that were scheduled to be held on July 2, 6 and 8. The remaining exams for Uccha Madhyamik included physics, accountancy, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication, and statistics, geography.
