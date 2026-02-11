West Bengal Board HS exams 2026 starts from Feb 12; important documents to carry, exam timings, and key instructions

Over seven lakh candidates are set to appear for WBCHSE 12th Board Exams 2026 from February 12 (Representational/Express Photo by Partha Paul)

WBCHSE 12th Board Exams 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will begin the Higher Secondary (HS) Class 12 semester examinations 2026 from February 12. The exams will continue till February 27, and will be conducted in offline mode (pen and paper) across the state.

This year, an estimated 7.10 lakh candidates are set to appear for the semester III, semester IV, and third semester supplementary examinations at around 2,100 centres statewide.

West Bengal Board HS Exams 2026: Exam timings and shift details

As per the earlier announced timetable, the examinations will be held in a single shift, with exams beginning at 10 am and continuing until 1:15 pm.

Students are advised to arrive at the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to complete frisking and verification procedures.