West Bengal Board HS exams 2026 starts from Feb 12; important documents to carry, exam timings, and key instructions

With over seven lakh candidates appearing and enhanced surveillance in place, the Council has emphasised smooth and fair conduct of the examinations across all centres.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 01:51 PM IST
Over seven lakh candidates are set to appear for WBCHSE 12th Board Exams 2026 from February 12Over seven lakh candidates are set to appear for WBCHSE 12th Board Exams 2026 from February 12 (Representational/Express Photo by Partha Paul)
WBCHSE 12th Board Exams 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will begin the Higher Secondary (HS) Class 12 semester examinations 2026 from February 12. The exams will continue till February 27, and will be conducted in offline mode (pen and paper) across the state.

This year, an estimated 7.10 lakh candidates are set to appear for the semester III, semester IV, and third semester supplementary examinations at around 2,100 centres statewide.

West Bengal Board HS Exams 2026: Exam timings and shift details

As per the earlier announced timetable, the examinations will be held in a single shift, with exams beginning at 10 am and continuing until 1:15 pm.

Students are advised to arrive at the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to complete frisking and verification procedures.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after the stipulated time under normal circumstances, the Council had noted.

West Bengal Board HS Class 12 Exams 2026: Important documents to carry

Students appearing for the WB HS 2026 exams are required to carry the following documents:

–WBCHSE HS admit card – Mandatory

–School-issued registration certificate (if applicable)

–A valid school ID card or government-issued photo ID (if required for verification)

–Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

–Stationery items allowed

–Blue/black ballpoint pens

–Pencils

–Eraser

–Sharpener

–Geometry box (if required for specific subjects)

–Transparent pouch for stationery

–Students are advised not to borrow stationery inside the exam hall.

West Bengal Board HS Class 12 Exams 2026: Prohibited items, not to be carried

The council has clearly stated that the following items are not allowed inside the examination hall:

–Mobile phones

–Smart watches

–Calculators

–Any electronic gadgets

–Written notes, chits, or study material

Possession of any prohibited item may lead to disqualification or cancellation of the exam.

West Bengal Board HS Class 12 Exams 2026: General instructions for candidates

Inside the hall, follow all instructions given by invigilators for a hassle-free exam experience:

–Sign the attendance sheet carefully.

–Check the question paper thoroughly before starting the exam.

–Do not leave the examination hall before the completion of the exam without permission.

–Maintain discipline inside the exam centre premises.

West Bengal Board HS Class 12 Exams 2026: New measures this year

WBCHSE has put in place stricter monitoring measures this year:

–Mandatory CCTV surveillance at all entrance gates of examination venues

–Over 100 exam venues categorised as “sensitive”, to be placed under additional supervision

–Deployment of around 7,000 invigilators, sourced from primary, upper primary and secondary schools

Noting changes, Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said that teachers from HS schools are currently engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, prompting the council to arrange invigilators from other school levels.

In addition, the council has operationalised multiple camps and distribution offices in districts such as Bolpur, Rampurhat, Suri, Arambagh, and Bankura to ensure smooth logistics and timely distribution of question papers.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
