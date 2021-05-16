scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 15, 2021
West Bengal board exams for Classes 10 and 12 put off

While the Madhyamik (Class 10) exams were scheduled to begin from June 1, the Higher Secondary (class 12) exams were to commence from June 15.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 16, 2021 5:19:35 am
Alapan Bandopadhyay, new bengal chief secretary, west bengal chief secretary, west bengal newsAlapan Bandyopadhyay. (Express file photo)

Hours after announcing a 14-day lockdown in the state due to a surge on Covid cases, the West Bengal government on Saturday postponed the state board exams scheduled to be held in June. While the Madhyamik (Class 10) exams were scheduled to begin from June 1, the Higher Secondary (class 12) exams were to commence from June 15. The state will announce the revised schedule “with reasonaby sufficient time in hand”. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, “…Secondary and higher secondary exams for the state, supposed be held in June, now stand postponed. The State Education Department will announce revised schedule with reasonably sufficient time in hand.”

According to him, making arrangements for holding the exams would be difficult during the lockdown period.

