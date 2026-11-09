WBCHSE HS Semester 3 final answer key out, results expected next

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the final answer keys for the Higher Secondary (HS) Semester 3 Examination 2027. Students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations can download the subject-wise final answer key documents from the council’s official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.
According to the final answer key, three questions, one each from English, Chemistry and Biology, did not have a correct answer option. The Council is next expected to announce a result date for the semester exams.
The WB HS Semester 3 examinations were conducted from September 21 to October 14, 2026, as part of the 2026-27 academic session.
WB HS 3rd semester answer key 2027: How to check
Students can follow these steps to access the final answer key PDFs:
Visit the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.
Click on the ‘Notification’ section on the homepage.
Look for the notification titled ‘Final Answer Key of the Question Paper of All Subjects of Semester III HS Examination 2027’.
Open the notification to access the subject-wise answer keys.
Download and save the relevant PDF for future reference.
The provisional answer keys were released in October, following which students were allowed to challenge the answers from October 27. The initial deadline of October 30 was extended to November 2, giving candidates additional time to submit their objections. Students had to pay Rs 200 per question to challenge an answer. The objections were subsequently examined by subject experts before the final keys were published.
WB HS Semester 3 exam 2027: Passing criteria
To pass the WB HS Semester 3 examination, students must clear five subjects, including two language subjects and any three elective subjects. Candidates are required to secure at least 30 per cent marks separately in theory and practical examinations, wherever applicable.
As per the council’s annual working plan for the 2026-27 academic session, the Semester 3 results were scheduled to be published by the second week of November 2026. Students should check the official website for the result announcement and further examination-related updates.