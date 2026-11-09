WBCHSE HS Semester 3 final answer key out, results expected next

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the final answer keys for the Higher Secondary (HS) Semester 3 Examination 2027. Students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations can download the subject-wise final answer key documents from the council’s official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

According to the final answer key, three questions, one each from English, Chemistry and Biology, did not have a correct answer option. The Council is next expected to announce a result date for the semester exams.

The WB HS Semester 3 examinations were conducted from September 21 to October 14, 2026, as part of the 2026-27 academic session.