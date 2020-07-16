West Bengal: At 86.3, Madhyamik registers all-time record pass percentage

State topper Aritra Pal, who scored 99.14 per cent, celebrates with his parents, in East Burdwan on Wednesday. (PTI) State topper Aritra Pal, who scored 99.14 per cent, celebrates with his parents, in East Burdwan on Wednesday. (PTI)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Wednesday announced the results of Madhyamik (class 10 board) examinations, which were held between February 18 and March 13. The pass percentage stood at 86.34 per cent, an all-time high in the history of Madhyamik examinations. Last year’s pass percentage was 86.07 per cent.

This year, as many as 10,03,666 students appeared in the examination, out of which 8,43,305 cleared the exam successfully. The pass percentage of boys stood at 89.87 per cent, while that of girls at 83.48 per cent.

A total of 84 students featured in the top-10 merit list, which was published on Wednesday, and all of them were from the district schools.

Aritra Pal from Vidyasagar Memorial School at Memari in East Burdwan district topped the exam after bagging 694 marks out of total 700 (99.14 per cent). Sayantan Garai from Bankura district and Abhik Das from East Burdwan district jointly stood second after scoring 693 marks. Soumya Pathak from Bankura district, Debasmita Mahapatra from East Midnapore district and Aritra Maity from North 24 Parganas district shared the third rank with 690 marks.

Wishing the students, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “To all successful Madhyamik candidates, congratulations for having crossed your first academic milestone, especially in these trying times. With continued support from your parents and teachers, may you do well in the future and become responsible and caring citizens.”

President of WBBSE Kalyanmoy Ganguly said, “The results were out 139 days after the exams were held. It was made possible because of the hard work of those involved in the examination process even amid the Covid-19 pandemic, along with the support from the state government.”

Among the districts, East Midnapore registered the highest pass percentage at 96.59 per cent, followed by West Midnapore at 92.16 per cent, Kolkata at 91.07 per cent, South 24 Parganas at 90.60 per cent and North 24 Parganas at 90.05 per cent.

From July 22 onwards, marksheets and certificates will be distributed to schools from 49 camp offices of WBBSE. Only parents of candidates will be allowed to collect the certificates and marksheets after producing admit and registration cards of their children.

