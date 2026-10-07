West Bengal announces Rs 50,000 study grant for women

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the Cabinet has approved the Bhagini Nivedita Scheme, under which monetary assistance of Rs 50,000 will be provided to unmarried women pursuing higher education for three years.

Through this scheme, beneficiaries will receive Rs 17,000 in their first year and second year of the degree, while Rs 16,000 will be provided to them in the third year, taking the total assistance to Rs 50,000.

The scheme will be implemented across the state from January 2027, he said.

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In addition to the scheme, Suvendu also announced that recruitment will be made to 14,454 government posts within six to eight months.