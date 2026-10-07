West Bengal announces Rs 50,000 study grant for women

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the Cabinet has approved the Bhagini Nivedita Scheme, under which monetary assistance of Rs 50,000 will be provided to unmarried women pursuing higher education for three years.
Through this scheme, beneficiaries will receive Rs 17,000 in their first year and second year of the degree, while Rs 16,000 will be provided to them in the third year, taking the total assistance to Rs 50,000.
The scheme will be implemented across the state from January 2027, he said.
In addition to the scheme, Suvendu also announced that recruitment will be made to 14,454 government posts within six to eight months.
Also Read | Karnataka plans AI training in government schools from Class 6
In his statement to reporters at the state secretariat after a Cabinet meeting, Adhikari said that the State Public Service Commission and the State Police Recruitment Board would carry out the examination and recruitment process for the newly approved vacancies.
“We had promised to provide one lakh government jobs in the state, and we are moving towards that goal. The PSC is now working at full strength to complete all pending recruitment processes,” he added.
The announced vacancies will be filled across various state departments, including forests, fire services, prisons, home and hill affairs, he said.
On the police recruitment, Adhikari said appointment-related formalities for around 12,000 posts would be conducted on October 11, and about 5,000 shortlisted candidates would receive their appointment letters at a programme on the same day.
Also Read | Government approves 5 Centres of Excellence to support Classical languages
The chief minister also announced that the monthly remuneration for ‘Karmabandhus’, sanitation workers hired on a contractual basis, engaged under the land revenue department, has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000. The revised remuneration will come into effect from this month.
The food allowance for SC and ST students residing in government hostels has also been raised from Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,300 per month, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)