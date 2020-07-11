West Bengal: 99.09% ICSE students & 97.58% ISC candidates clear exam

The CISCE said 25,058 students from 270 schools appeared in the ISC examination, of whom 24,453 were successful. (Representational) The CISCE said 25,058 students from 270 schools appeared in the ISC examination, of whom 24,453 were successful. (Representational)

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday declared the ICSE and ISC results for Class 10 and Class 12.

In West Bengal, 99.09 per cent of Class 10 students cleared the exam, while the pass percentage was 97.58 per cent for Class 12 students. Total 37,258 students from 382 ICSE schools took part in the ICSE examination, out of which 36,920 were successful. The CISCE said 25,058 students from 270 schools appeared in the ISC examination, of whom 24,453 were successful.

However, the board did not publish a merit list for the two exams because of the exceptional circumstances that saw both the ISC and ICSE examinations results being declared without pending examinations being held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful students.

“Congratulations to the batch of 2020 ICSE and ISC students successful this year. May the trauma you faced serve as a lesson for further success in your lives. Applaud teachers and parents for bearing with the situation. Do well. May all your dreams come true,” Banerjee tweeted.

