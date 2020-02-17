West Bengal Madhyamik exams starts from tomorrow: Important tips to follow

The Madhyamik examination will commence from February 18, 2020 The Madhyamik examination will commence from February 18, 2020

West Bengal WBBSE 10th Madhyamik 2020: The West Bengal board, WBBSE class 10 examination will commence from February 18, 2020. The madhyamik examination will be conducted over a week and will be concluded on February 27 with optional elective subjects. Each day, only one paper will be held for the class 10 exams, scheduled from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes are meant for reading the question papers.

This year, the board has restricted the use of smartphones inside the examination hall. Meanwhile, only four appointed persons from the board — officer-in-charge, centre secretary, venue supervisor and additional venue supervisor — will be allowed to carry any electronic gadgets inside the venue.

West Bengal 10th Madhyamik 2020: Remember these important tips

Call letter: Make sure you keep your admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar) a day before the exam. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry this, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall under any circumstances.

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets such as mobile phones or any other communication devices.

Avoid late night studies: Try to get 6-7 hours of sleep a day before the exam. There’s no point starting a new topic at this point of time and the only thing your mind requires is peace and relaxation to perform well the next day.

Be affirmative: Maintaining your calm and a positive frame of mind is the key to perform well in any exam. Do not ponder about the leftover topics or how difficult or easy the paper would be. Just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations.

Leave on time: It is always better to reach the examination venue 30-40 minutes before the scheduled exam rather than reaching late and missing the paper. Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid a last-minute rush.

Time management: Do not dedicate too much time on one particular question. In case you are confused or unaware of the answer, move on to the next question and attempt them at the end. As there would be negative marking, be careful and answer only those questions for which you are 100 per cent sure of.

