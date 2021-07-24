West Bengal: 100% clear madrasa exam in new evaluation system

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education on Friday declared the results for the High Madrasah, Madhyamik, Alim and Fazil Exams. The pass percentage for this year is 100 per cent, which is a record. A total of 74,267 students took part in the evaluation, of whom 49,494 were girl students.

As the examinations could not be held this year due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the Board decided to evaluate candidates based on marks obtained by them in previous annual exams. The board did not publish a merit list this year.

The Board said marksheets and pass certificates would be distributed to parents by the heads of institutions following Covid guidelines. Parents can collect the documents of their children by producing original registration certificates.

This year, Madhyamik (Class 10) state board examinations also witnessed a 100 per cent pass percentage.