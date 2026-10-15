Wellbeing cards to 16,500 students: IIT Kharagpur promotes mental health amid rising students death

The World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 to raise awareness about the importance of mental health (Express file photo by Partha Paul)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Wednesday distributed personalised wellbeing cards to 16,500 students as part of a series of initiatives to promote mental health and create a supportive campus environment.

Through a statement, the institute said, “In a remarkable gesture of care, SETU undertook the initiative of reaching out to 16,500 students with personalised wellbeing cards. The G-Sec Welfare Team worked tirelessly through the night, with support from the Institute’s Security Section, to ensure that the cards reached students across the campus.”

SETU is IIT Kharagpur‘s integrated student campus initiative and mobile application designed to provide holistic wellbeing, mental health support, academic tracking, and emergency assistance.