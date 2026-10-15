Wellbeing cards to 16,500 students: IIT Kharagpur promotes mental health amid rising students death

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Wednesday distributed personalised wellbeing cards to 16,500 students as part of a series of initiatives to promote mental health and create a supportive campus environment. Through a statement, the institute said, “In a remarkable gesture of care, SETU undertook the initiative of reaching out to 16,500 students […]

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 15, 2026 12:11 PM IST
IIT Kharagpur distributes wellbeing cards to 16,500 studentsThe World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 to raise awareness about the importance of mental health (Express file photo by Partha Paul)
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Wednesday distributed personalised wellbeing cards to 16,500 students as part of a series of initiatives to promote mental health and create a supportive campus environment.

Through a statement, the institute said, “In a remarkable gesture of care, SETU undertook the initiative of reaching out to 16,500 students with personalised wellbeing cards. The G-Sec Welfare Team worked tirelessly through the night, with support from the Institute’s Security Section, to ensure that the cards reached students across the campus.”

SETU is IIT Kharagpur‘s integrated student campus initiative and mobile application designed to provide holistic wellbeing, mental health support, academic tracking, and emergency assistance.

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On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Dean of Student Wellbeing, Arun Chakraborty, highlighted that mental health was an important part of everyday life and stressed the need to create an environment wherein every student felt heard, understood and supported.

The programme also included the screening of eleven short films made by students on mental health beyond illness and clinical diagnoses.

The message comes days after the death of a second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay.

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In 2025, seven student deaths were reported in IIT Kharagpur while on August 13 this year, a second-year mechanical engineering student from Rajasthan died after allegedly falling from the third floor of a campus building.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

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