Well-being, safety and purpose now top students’ university priorities: IC3 Study

Students across the globe are redefining what success means, placing greater emphasis on purpose, well-being, and long-term relevance rather than institutional prestige, according to the Annual Student Quest Report 2025 released by the IC3 Institute. The report was released at the IC3 Regional Conference – South Asia, held on January 23-24.

The global study, based on responses from students in the graduating classes of 2026 and 2027, examines how high school students are rethinking their academic and career pathways in an increasingly fast-evolving world. The findings point to a widening gap between student aspirations and the guidance systems currently available to support them.

Traditional markers of success, such as rankings and destination prestige, are giving way to decisions shaped by affordability, mental well-being, campus safety, purpose-driven education, and long-term career relevance.