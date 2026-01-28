Well-being, safety and purpose now top students’ university priorities: IC3 Study

The report calls on schools and higher education institutions to adopt a 'Counseling as a Culture' approach by embedding career and college guidance across leadership practices, curriculum design, teacher training, and parent engagement.

Despite the growing role of technology, human guidance continues to play a central role.

Students across the globe are redefining what success means, placing greater emphasis on purpose, well-being, and long-term relevance rather than institutional prestige, according to the Annual Student Quest Report 2025 released by the IC3 Institute. The report was released at the IC3 Regional Conference – South Asia, held on January 23-24.

The global study, based on responses from students in the graduating classes of 2026 and 2027, examines how high school students are rethinking their academic and career pathways in an increasingly fast-evolving world. The findings point to a widening gap between student aspirations and the guidance systems currently available to support them.

Traditional markers of success, such as rankings and destination prestige, are giving way to decisions shaped by affordability, mental well-being, campus safety, purpose-driven education, and long-term career relevance.

The report also highlights a growing digital divide in career guidance. While more than 80 per cent of students reported using AI-powered tools for career research, university shortlisting, or application support, only around 60 per cent of counselors said they use similar technologies. This disconnect, the study notes, risks leaving students to navigate high-stakes educational and career decisions largely on their own.

Despite the growing role of technology, human guidance continues to play a central role. Over 75 per cent of students said family members are their most trusted source of advice for education-related decisions, while only one in three students consult school counselors. At the same time, the impact of professional counseling remains significant. 

Around 80 per cent of students who engaged in counseling said it helped them make more informed career decisions, and 63 per cent reported improved communication with their parents following counseling conversations, underscoring counseling’s academic as well as emotional value.

Entrepreneurship has emerged as another decisive factor shaping university choices. As many as 71 per cent of students said access to entrepreneurial support significantly influences their selection of a university, while over 80 per cent expressed a desire to see entrepreneurship integrated into school curricula. The trend reflects a generation focused on innovation, adaptability, and future-ready skills.

The report calls on schools and higher education institutions to adopt a ‘Counseling as a Culture’ approach by embedding career and college guidance across leadership practices, curriculum design, teacher training, and parent engagement. As artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, and mental health continue to influence student decision-making, the study stresses the need for timely, technology-aware, and student-centric counseling models.

 

