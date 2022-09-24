Webinars on admissions in Delhi University from next week

Delhi University will be conducting a series of public webinars from next week to walk students through the process of registering for undergraduate admissions and listing their college and preferences.

Registrar Vikas Gupta said that one webinar will be held every day by university authorities but also asked colleges to conduct open sessions on their own end at the college level to help address all the queries of students.

On Friday, Gupta and Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi conducted a session with all colleges to explain this year’s admissions procedure to them. Earlier, colleges used to play a critical role in the admission procedure as each college used to set cut-offs for their various programmes on their own. But with the new system, the only role colleges have is to accept or reject the admissions of candidates after scrutinising their documents. The seat allocation will be done by the university based on the centralised merit lists which will be prepared based on CUET scores and the programme-college preferences listed by students.

The university authorities emphasised that this year, DU will not admit any candidates to any programme based on undertakings in place of requisite certificates, such as EWS or caste certificates.

“This year, we are not going to give any admissions on the basis of undertakings because we can’t waste a seat if the candidate turns out to be ineligible later. This is a very timebound system which has to move quickly,” said Gandhi.

On Friday evening, the university put up a notification telling candidates to have all their certificates in ready format by September 30.

Because of the novelty of the admission process, Gupta said, the university is working on developing a “simulated list” for students to understand where they stand so they can make an informed selection of programme-college combinations. “Once candidates fill up all their preferences, we will try to take out a simulated list with which candidates can see what their situation is, what is their rank in their category, Once they see that, there will be a window for them to make changes to their preferences. Once that closes, we will release the final merit lists,” said Gupta.