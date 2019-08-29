Website containing database of teachers, academicians launched

A web portal containing a database of leading professors and academicians across the country has been launched to serve as a resource centre for educational institutions to take better policy decisions.

The exhaustive database, aimed at aiding teachers’ outreach and engagements beyond their institutional geographies, is an initiative of Deepakkumar Mukadam, the chancellor’s nominee in the University of Mumbai’s management council.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Vinod Tawde launched the database portal ‘academisthan.com’ here on Wednesday.

“This will open up a new window of resources for educational institutes. It is a welcome move of the University of Mumbai,” Tawde said.

Mukadam said the portal will bring all the top academicians and professors across the country under one roof. “Their work is now just a click away. The portal will serve as a resource centre for educational institutions in government, semi-government and private sectors to develop their policies and other activities,” he added.

The database will help in providing requisite information to government agencies, NGOs and others to aid in making policy decisions, perspective plans and allocation of resources related to higher education, as per the website.

“Academisthan can engage with the government and NGOs for the cause of higher education, academics and benefit of the teachers,” it said.