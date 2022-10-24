Web development, software tester, data scientist — check top IT internships

— Sarvesh Agrawal

Internships are no longer optional for students but are essential to gain relevant skills and become job ready. The rapid technological advancements in the IT sector with the emergence of new technologies have raised the demand for qualified and talented IT professionals. There are great opportunities for students interested in the Information and Technology (IT) sector. Employers are also looking for interns who are passionate about technology and understand its nuances.

Here are some of the top IT profiles for which recruiters are hiring interns:

Web development

Web development is one of the most sought-after career paths. Web developers create and maintain websites; different developers contribute to different stages of web development. There are three types of web developers — front-end, back-end, and full stack. There is something for everyone, from a design enthusiast to programming experts.

In order to get hired as an intern in web development, you will need to possess skills based on the employer’s requirements such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and PHP, among others. As a web development intern, you will learn to optimise a website’s speed and efficiency by developing applications, managing servers, and handling databases. Lastly, a full-stack developer will know front and back-end development to create a complete website.

It is also a well-paying job as the demand for the role will continue to rise. Like any other role, the salary of a web developer varies according to the position, experience, and location. On average, web developers can earn between Rs 3.5 lakh to 8.63 lakh.

Mobile app development

About two-thirds of the world’s population use mobile devices for almost everything in their life, and the heavy dependency has led to an increase in the need for mobile app developers. As somebody interested in mobile apps, many startups offer great learning opportunities.

Advertisement

The salary for mobile application developers in India begins from Rs 1.8 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.3 lakh, with an average annual salary of Rs 5 lakh.

Product management

A product manager is responsible for creating a user-friendly product. The job profile involves managing and improving existing products, in addition to launching new products. Product managers are responsible for everything from ideation and development, to the launch of the product. One needs good communication skills to be able to interact with different departments such as design, engineering, and business. As an aspiring product manager, one should learn vital skills like time management, collaboration, user testing, product research, data analysis, and documentation.

In India, product managers can get between Rs 6.0 lakh to Rs 35.0 lakh, with an average annual salary of Rs 16.3 lakh.

Advertisement

Software testing

A software testing professional’s job is to ensure that a programme meets the requirements and produces desired results, which involves identifying software bugs. For this career path, you need good analytical and communication skills, time management, and knowledge of database management, SQL, and test management tools. As a software tester, you will have to create test cases, execute test cases, report, and re-test bugs.

A Software Tester in India gets between Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs 8.0 lakh with an average annual salary of Rs 3.8 lakh.

Data science

Data Science is an umbrella term for everything related to data such as data analytics, machine learning, data mining, big data, etc. It involves using data to draw insights and trends to create an intelligent system, predictive models, prototypes, algorithms, etc. As a data scientist, you need to know programming languages such as Python, Java, and R, in addition to possessing skills related to MS Excel, statistics, and such.

The salary of a data scientist in India ranges from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 25.3 lakh, with an average annual salary of Rs 10.5 lakh.

(The author is founder and CEO of Internshala)