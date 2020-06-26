Education cannot be automated: UGC Vice Chairman

Education institutes have been teaching online as schools are shut since mid-March (Representational image/Getty Images) Education institutes have been teaching online as schools are shut since mid-March (Representational image/Getty Images)

Claiming that technology cannot replace teachers, UGC vice-chairperson Dr Bhushan Patwardhan in a webinar said, “We should not make our education system automatic as technology cannot replace teachers.” He said that due to COVID-19 people are adapting to new ways to learn but this should not make our education system automated and we should not rely on the trend.

Human connectivity is a very essential part of learning, gaining experience while maintaining a give-and-take relationship between the tutor and student, besides receiving practical knowledge. Like learning in internships from one’s mentor or understanding and grasping knowledge just by observing things around us which is difficult for technology to teach us as yet, he emphasised.

The UGC vice-chairperson was speaking during a webinar organised by IIHMR University, Jaipur on ‘Heartful Leadership: Transforming Education and Supporting Sustainability’.

The guide, Heartfulness Institute remarked, “The purpose of education is to nurture flexible consciousness, and focused on the process of continuity in improvement and learning.”

Further, Dr Pankaj Gupta, President, IIHMR University commented, “We need to re-strategise our existing education system. The new online system has increased the screen time of students and faculties both, which might hamper their mental health in the near future.”

Dr DP Goyal, Director, IIM, Shillong also said in the webinar, “Students, faculty and parents are under tremendous pressure to adopt this new model of education so we can assume that it is still under the testing phase. To transform the existing education system, we need to be agile, adaptive and innovative in our approach and mindset. The faculty needs to sensitise and build trust. Education has no meaning, if it is not value-based. Being humble, honest and humane in our approach is the biggest COVID-19 learning.”

