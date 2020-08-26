We have lost 6 months, delay can impact careers of students: IIT-Delhi director on JEE Main, Advanced

IIT-Delhi will conduct JEE Advanced this year

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao claims to be prepared to hold the national level exams. In his Facebook post, Rao wrote, “The consequences of postponing these exams any further can have serious repercussions on IIT academic calendars and for the candidates. I fail to see how we can run two batches together. It will become a zero academic year for lakhs of students. Our academic calendars are too packed already and linked to too many other things. The delays can impact the careers of so many bright students. We have already lost 6 months. (sic)”

He claims to have got “a large number of emails” from students aspiring for JEE Advanced and the postponements are adding to their woes. “As if COVID is not enough, this uncertainty about exam dates is further adding to the stress levels of students,” he wrote. “As far as JEE Main is concerned, the exam is now conducted multiple times in a year. In case some students cannot write the JEE Main this time, they can take the exam after 6 months again. I don’t see any reason for a concern,” he added.

Claiming that the last postponement of exams has “definitely helped us prepare well now”, the IIT director wrote, “Personally, I am for conducting these examinations by taking all precautions and following social distancing norms. Lockdown is not a solution to COVID. Lockdown was needed to prepare ourselves better. We cannot be perpetually in lockdown mode. COVID is not going to go away for another 6 months to one year. We all need to get used to this new normal.”

Stating that “as a society, we need to trust our institutions and strictly follow COVID SOP,” he wrote, “As the JEE Advanced organizing Institute, I assure every one that IITs will do their best and put their best foot forward in organizing the JEE Advanced examination. We will also be closely monitoring the situation and take necessary steps as necessary. Health of candidates is of utmost concern to all of us. We all have children and we can connect with the parents of candidates.”

“Let’s not be deterred by COVID. Let’s become responsible and let’s all do our best by adjusting to this new normal. COVID can stay, careers can’t wait,” said the IIT-Delhi director.

