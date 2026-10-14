‘We encourage AI, not prohibit it’: How IIM Ahmedabad is changing MBA teaching

From expanding its global footprint with a Dubai campus to raising women’s representation in its MBA batch to around 30 per cent, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is pursuing multiple changes in management education. The institute is also stepping up the use of artificial intelligence in classrooms, encouraging students to use tools such as ChatGPT while developing independent decision-making skills.

In an interview, Professor Bharat Bhasker, director of IIM Ahmedabad, discusses its international ambitions, why it is relying on academic diversity rather than gender quotas, and how AI is reshaping the way future managers are trained.

Q. Has the geopolitical situation in the Middle East disrupted operations at IIM Ahmedabad’s Dubai campus?

Life in Dubai is completely normal. My faculty members fly in and out almost every week, and some are travelling there even now. We have not seen any disruption in the UAE.

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Q. Why did IIM Ahmedabad choose Dubai despite the presence of several international business schools?

Dubai was a deliberate choice and part of our long-term strategy. For a decade, we have worked with the Middle East through executive education, conducting long-duration programmes centred in Dubai for the wider region. We have completed nearly 25 such programmes and have considerable experience in that market.

Our broader objective is to establish IIM Ahmedabad as a global brand. In India, everyone knows what IIM Ahmedabad stands for. However, in parts of Europe and Africa, our name may not have the same immediate recognition as Harvard, INSEAD, or HEC Paris.

We want to strengthen our global footprint so that our alumni benefit and the world recognises that Indian management education, particularly at IIM Ahmedabad, is on par with the best institutions globally.

There are also strong economic reasons. India’s trade with the UAE is close to $100 billion, and Indian executives and professionals have a significant presence in companies across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the wider UAE.

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Dubai also connects Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, and the Middle East. We wanted a hub from which we could reach a wider international audience, particularly across the Global South.

Q. How will IIM Ahmedabad compete with international business schools and other Indian institutions already operating in Dubai?

The Indian institutions that have established a presence there are not necessarily our direct competitors. Many are good institutions, but Dubai is also looking to attract globally recognised brands that can strengthen its ambition to become an international education hub.

Our arrangement is different. The Dubai government is providing substantial support for establishing the campus, including the campus facility itself. We are operating from a facility provided by the government.

Dubai wants globally recognised institutions that can help build its education ecosystem, and IIM Ahmedabad has been invited to play that role as an anchor institution.

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Q. Will Dubai students receive the same placement support as those on the Ahmedabad campus?

For the full-time residential MBA programme, we provide placement support comparable to what we offer in India. The first batch has graduated, and more than 60–70 per cent of the students have been placed. Around 30 per cent are still exploring opportunities, with some prospects that could translate into offers. This is encouraging, particularly given the current economic uncertainty and the fact that the employment market has so far been largely concentrated in the UAE.

Read | IIM Ahmedabad Dubai campus launches 2-year Executive MBA, check eligibility here

The approach is different for the weekend MBA. Many participants are sponsored by their employers, who are investing in their professional development. We will facilitate networking and provide connections where needed, but we will not offer the same direct placement support.

Q. Does IIM Ahmedabad plan to establish campuses in other international locations?

At present, we do not plan to establish campuses in other international locations. Our focus is on the Middle East, particularly the UAE, and developing Dubai into a major centre over the long term.

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Q. Why do Indian institutions often perform less prominently in overall global university rankings despite their strong standing in specialised fields?

IIM Ahmedabad secured the 21st position in Business and Management Studies in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 and ranked 23rd in the Financial Times Executive Education Open Ranking.

Read | 4 Indian B-schools feature among global leaders in teaching-case impact, IIM-B leads: FT Rankings

We are a specialist management institute, not a comprehensive university offering a wide range of academic disciplines. Subject-specific and management-focused rankings therefore provide a more relevant basis for assessing our performance than broad overall university rankings.

One reason some international business schools perform better in certain rankings is internationalisation. Our student population in Ahmedabad is predominantly Indian, whereas institutions such as INSEAD and HEC Paris attract students from across the world. That international diversity earns them additional points. Our Dubai campus could help strengthen this aspect of our profile.

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We also perform extremely well on purchasing power parity-adjusted salaries. The Financial Times uses purchasing power parity to account for differences in purchasing power across countries. On this measure, our graduates rank among the highest globally. We also perform strongly on salary progression.

Q. There has been concern about MBA placements and salary growth in recent years. Has IIM Ahmedabad also seen a decline?

We have not seen a decline in average salaries. The average salary for our two-year PGP programme is around Rs 38–39 lakh, while for the one-year programme it is approximately Rs 42 lakh, based on the published data available for the respective programmes.

The fee for the two-year programme is approximately Rs 25–26 lakh. From that perspective, the return on investment remains significant, although individual outcomes will vary. Average salaries have also increased compared with earlier years, when they were around Rs 34–35 lakh.

If economies contract, employment opportunities will inevitably be affected. However, India does not have enough high-quality management graduates to meet industry requirements.

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During difficult periods, businesses need to improve efficiency, optimise supply chains, and manage resources more effectively. This makes managerial competence even more important. Demand for graduates from leading institutions may therefore remain resilient, although no institution can be completely insulated from economic conditions.

Q. CAT registrations have declined after reaching high levels in the post-pandemic period. What explains this trend?

We need to look at the different categories of candidates taking CAT (Common Admission Test). Some aspire specifically to the top three or five IIMs, while others are interested in a wider range of management institutions. Hundreds of colleges now use CAT scores for admissions.

When economic growth is subdued and employment prospects are uncertain, candidates may reconsider whether an MBA from a lower-ranked institution will improve their career prospects. Those already employed may decide to continue working rather than enrol in a programme whose returns are uncertain.

A significant part of the decline could be coming from candidates who would otherwise have considered institutions ranked around 70–100 or even 100–200, rather than those determined to pursue a top-ranked management programme.

Historically, when CAT was used primarily by the IIMs, registrations were generally around two lakh or fewer. The numbers increased after other management institutions began accepting CAT scores. I believe this contributed another 50,000 to one lakh candidates to the overall pool.

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If confidence in the value of management education weakens, that additional pool could shrink. This may help explain the decline in registrations.

Q. With artificial intelligence changing the workplace, there is a growing argument that professionals may no longer need an MBA. Is the degree losing relevance?

I do not believe the relevance of management education in India will diminish quickly in the way it has in some segments of the US market.

In Silicon Valley, technological innovation has created a strong startup ecosystem. Some professionals can acquire the experience and opportunities needed to become business leaders by working in technology companies and startups, without first investing in an MBA.

Earlier, a technical professional might have pursued an MBA to move into senior management and access higher-paying opportunities. Today, the technology career track itself can offer rapid advancement and substantial financial rewards.

India has not reached the same stage of technological development across its economy. We have a population of around 1.5 billion and a large consumer market. Although AI will affect businesses and jobs, many sectors will continue to require managers who understand finance, marketing, operations, and organisational leadership.

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AI will replace some routine, repetitive jobs in the financial sector, but important financial and business decisions will still require human judgement. As India’s financial markets and economy grow, demand for capable management professionals will continue. We need to produce more high-quality graduates, particularly for senior roles.

Q. How is AI changing classroom teaching at IIM Ahmedabad?

We have taken two initiatives. First, our case-based teaching methodology is evolving. When we develop new cases reflecting changes in industry, including the use of AI, those developments become part of classroom discussions.

Second, we recognise that the AI transition is more rapid and far-reaching than previous technological changes. We have therefore established a School of AI, with an investment of around Rs 100 crore.

Traditionally, students read a case before class, analyse the circumstances, and discuss what they would do if they were in the position of a company executive. Now, they can feed the case into tools such as ChatGPT or Gemini and obtain a summary and analysis. If everyone relies on the same AI-generated answers, classroom discussions risk becoming predictable.

We have responded by encouraging students to use AI rather than prohibiting it. We purchased around 1,500 licences, providing access to students, faculty members, research associates, and others at the institute. The initiative was introduced in April this year.

Students can use AI to summarise lengthy cases and prepare for class. Faculty members can then raise the level of discussion by changing assumptions and introducing new uncertainties. Students might be asked how a company should respond if its supply chain is disrupted, a shipping route becomes unavailable, or workers suddenly fail to report for work.

These are situations managers encounter in the real world. Our objective is to develop students’ ability to think independently and make decisions under changing circumstances. AI is helping us train managers to think beyond what is already documented in a case, while challenging faculty members to improve classroom teaching.

Q. How is IIM Ahmedabad addressing the gender gap in its classrooms?

Women’s representation has increased significantly, especially in the past two or three years. This year, women account for around 30 per cent of our batch, compared with approximately 20 per cent earlier.

Our approach is to improve diversity through academic disciplines rather than introduce a gender-based quota. Engineering programmes tend to have fewer women, while women perform strongly in several non-engineering disciplines, including commerce and economics.

Candidates from different academic backgrounds may also face different grading patterns.

Our discipline-diversity approach takes these differences into account during admissions. It helps reduce structural disadvantages while allowing candidates to compete on merit. We want women to enter the classroom with confidence that they have earned their place through their abilities.

We admit students from commerce, economics, chartered accountancy, fashion, and other backgrounds. Our objective is not simply to produce leaders for engineering companies or large industrial groups, but also for fashion houses, sports organisations, legal institutions, and other sectors.

For example, we have established a General Counsel Leadership Academy to develop leadership capabilities among legal professionals. It is not a degree programme; it is designed to prepare professionals for broader leadership roles.

Q. MBA fees at leading IIMs are high. Are the programmes becoming unaffordable?

I understand the concern. However, the fee structure cannot simply be reduced if we want to remain competitive and invest in becoming a leading institution. Maintaining quality requires substantial expenditure.

At the same time, some students do not apply to IIM Ahmedabad because they fear being burdened by education loans. That is why scholarships have been an important priority over the past two and a half to three years.

Today, nearly 30 per cent of our batch receives financial assistance. Around 18–20 per cent receive a full fee waiver, while the others receive scholarships covering at least half their tuition fees.

In 2023, I set a goal of providing full fee waivers to 40 per cent of the batch by the time I leave office. Our alumni have played an important role. They recognise that earlier generations benefited from government support for their education and are now helping subsidise the next generation of IIM Ahmedabad students.

Q. Do foreign universities establishing campuses in India pose a challenge to Indian institutions?

I see it as healthy competition. The real test will be the quality of education these institutions deliver after they begin operating.

India has strong demand for higher education, and some institutions attract students without adding sufficient value to their education. The entry of international universities could put pressure on such institutions to improve their offerings and raise the quality of the broader education system.

Their presence could also reduce India’s foreign-exchange outflow because students who would otherwise travel overseas may be able to access international education within India. Fees may be lower than those charged in the institutions’ home countries, although the difference will vary.

We will continue to attract strong students. New institutions will need time to establish their standing and demonstrate the quality of their education. Our advantages include an understanding of the Indian market, industry relationships, and a track record in management education and placements. Competition, however, is good and will encourage all institutions, including the IIMs, to improve.

Q. Why has management research received less public attention than research at IITs and central universities?

Management institutions traditionally focused on learning from business practice and developing frameworks from those experiences. At IIM Ahmedabad, our initial priority was to develop future CEOs and business leaders. Until around 2000, we placed considerable emphasis on faculty members working with industry and bringing those experiences into the classroom.

From the mid-2000s, Indian institutions increasingly began focusing on research publications as well. Research existed earlier, but it was often driven by individual faculty members’ interests rather than being closely linked to career progression and institutional priorities.

Over the past two decades, management institutions have made significant progress, and leading IIMs now contribute substantially to research publications.

Our challenge is to produce work that not only adds to academic knowledge but also shapes management practice and education. Only a small proportion of research papers produced worldwide have a significant influence on classroom teaching. We must bridge that gap.

We are relatively young in this research journey compared with institutions that have been publishing for a century, but our contribution has grown considerably over the past 20 years.