‘We are now a member of Eurozone and Schengen Area’: Croatia’s Foreign Minister in DCAC

The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia, Gordan Grlic Radman Wednesday visited Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) in New Delhi. The visit was to strongly emphasise on strengthening the India Croatia bilateral ties.

Gordan Grlic Radman was accompanied by the ambassador of Croatia H.E. Peter Ljubicic, and other delegates from Croatia.

He also interacted with the faculty members and students of the Delhi College of Arts and Commerce. During his visit, he talked about the various impressive achievements of Croatia in recent years. He told DCAC students that Croatia became a member of the eurozone and the Schengen Area on January 01, 2023.

Radman also encouraged students to head to Croatia for higher studies, and claimed that Croatia has become a popular destination for international students given its long academic tradition, nature, rich history and culture.

Ahead of the lecture, Principal, Prof. Rajiv Chopra and Chairman, Governing Body, Prof. Abhay Kumar Dubey welcomed Radman, other dignitaries and discussed the academic achievements of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce.

“The visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paved the way for this historic visit of the Croatian Foreign Minister to our college,” Chopra said. “In line with the recommendations of National Education Policy, 2020, this visit would facilitate internationalisation of Higher Education by fostering academic collaboration with Croatia.”