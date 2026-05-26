‘We are not Pakistani’: CBSE student’s family breaks silence after board admits to answer sheet mix-up

CBSE has since acknowledged the issue and shared the “correct” Physics answer book with the student through email. (Images via X)

Days after alleging that his Physics answer sheet had been swapped during the CBSE re-evaluation process, student Vedant Srivastava and his family have now reacted after the board acknowledged the discrepancy and shared what it called his “correct” answer book.

In a fresh post on X late Monday night, Vedant’s brother Siddhant Srivastava wrote, “A big thanks to all who supported us from Vedant and Siddhant and we are not Pakistani.”

The post came after days of intense online scrutiny and trolling faced by the family while they tried to raise concerns over the alleged evaluation mix-up. Several users on social media had questioned the authenticity of Vedant’s newly created X account, with some even branding the family “anti-national” and “Pakistani”.