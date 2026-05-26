‘We are not Pakistani’: CBSE student’s family breaks silence after board admits to answer sheet mix-up

Days after alleging that his Physics answer sheet had been swapped during the CBSE re-evaluation process, student Vedant Srivastava and his family have now reacted after the board acknowledged the discrepancy and shared what it called his “correct” answer book.
In a fresh post on X late Monday night, Vedant’s brother Siddhant Srivastava wrote, “A big thanks to all who supported us from Vedant and Siddhant and we are not Pakistani.”
The post came after days of intense online scrutiny and trolling faced by the family while they tried to raise concerns over the alleged evaluation mix-up. Several users on social media had questioned the authenticity of Vedant’s newly created X account, with some even branding the family “anti-national” and “Pakistani”.
Rajma chawal after such a hectic day a big thanks to all who supported us from Vedant and Siddhant and we are not Pakistani pic.twitter.com/JNdf2szqvN
— Siddhant Srivastava (@iamsidddhant) May 25, 2026
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also come out in support of the 17-year-old student, alleging that a student asking questions about his future was unfairly targeted online. Gandhi claimed that supporters linked to the BJP’s IT ecosystem labelled the student a “traitor”, “Soros agent” and part of the “deep state”.
Vedant’s case gained national attention after he alleged that the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE during the re-evaluation process did not belong to him. The student claimed the handwriting, spacing, sentence flow, and overall writing style were completely different from his own and from his other answer sheets. “What exactly was evaluated under my roll number? My paper? Or someone else’s?” he had asked in his viral post, which crossed 2.5 million views on X.
His brother Siddhant later clarified that the family had created the X account only to publicly highlight the issue after they were dissatisfied with Vedant’s Physics marks and applied for photocopies of multiple answer sheets. He said the discrepancy became evident when the Physics answer sheet was compared with Vedant’s other papers.
CBSE has since acknowledged the issue and shared the “correct” Physics answer book with the student through email. In its public response, the board said the matter had been examined and that “necessary action for updating your result, as applicable, is also being undertaken accordingly.”