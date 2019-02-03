We are making a huge difference in education, says Javadekar

The central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were keenly interested in the education sector and have made substantial allocations to it, Union Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar said at an event in Pune on Saturday. The minister said in the last five years of the NDA government, the budget allocation for the Human Reseource Ministry (HRD) has gone up from Rs 47,000 crore to Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

Advertising

Javadekar made the comments at the 20th convocation ceremony of Bharati Vidyapeeth, deemed to be a university, in Pune on Saturday. The remarks came a day after the interim Budget for 2019-2020 was presented by Union minister Piyush Goyal.

“In 2014, the budget for the HRD Ministry was Rs 47,000 crore. I am glad to tell you that within five years, the budget has now been increased to Rs 1.25 lakh crore. There has been a two-and-a-half times increase in the total allocation. There’s an allocation of Rs 90,000 crore in the budget and the remaining Rs 35 crore is through higher education finance agency. By increasing the allocation with such a huge margin, we are making a huge difference to the education scenario,” said Javadekar.

The increased allocation will ensure increased expenditure on various flagship schemes that have been started in the last few years, said Javadekar.

Advertising

“Last year, there was a Rs 30,000-crore allocation for training programmes for primary and secondary teachers, as well as providing aid material for schools. This year, it has been increased to Rs 36,000 crore.