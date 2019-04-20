Toggle Menu
WBUHS NEET PG, MDS admission 2019: Eligible candidates list released after second counselling, check updateshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/wbuhs-neet-pg-mds-admission-2019-eligible-candidates-list-released-how-to-check-wbuhs-ac-in-5685616/

WBUHS NEET PG, MDS admission 2019: Eligible candidates list released after second counselling, check updates

WBUHS NEET PG MDS admission 2019: List of eligible candidates has been released. Eligible candidates will get seats in state-based private and government medical as well as dental colleges.

WBUHS, NEET PG, neet pg counselling, neet pg admissions 2019, WBUHS NEET PG, wbuhs.ac.in, West Bengal University of Health Sciences, college admissions, medical college admissions,denatl colleges kolkata, west bengal medical colleges, eductaion news
WBUHS NEET PG MDS admission 2019: Candidates can check result at wbuhs.ac.in (Express photo/ Representational image)

WBUHS NEET PG MDS admission 2019: The West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) has released the list of eligible candidates for the admission to PG courses including MDS at its official website wbuhs.ac.in. Interested candidates can check their result.

The seat matrix is scheduled to be released on April 23, 2019 and choice filling will be allowed from April 24 to April 25, 2019. The final result will be released thereafter on April 26, 2019, according to the official notice.

Read| Top medical colleges in India

WBUHS NEET PG, MDS selected candidates: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbuhs.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET PG/MDS
Step 3: Click on the list of eligible candidates
Step 4: PDF will open in the new tab, check your roll number

Eligible candidates will get seats in state-based private and government medical as well as dental colleges.

About WBUHS

West Bengal University of Health Sciences was founded under ‘West Bengal Act. XIII’ of 2002′, Fulfilling all the formalities to the official establishment of the University, it finally came into being on 1st January 2003. The modern system of medicine, the Indian system of medicine (AYUSH), Paramedical & Allied Health Sciences, Dental, Nursing & Pharmacy Education – are placed under one umbrella so that they can interact, integrate & upgrade.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UKSEE 2019 applications open: Check how to apply, eligibility, exam pattern and other details
2 UP Board 10th, 12th result 2019 next week, confirms official
3 AP EAMCET 2019 begins tomorrow: Check how to attempt online exam, important instructions