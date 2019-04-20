WBUHS NEET PG, MDS admission 2019: Eligible candidates list released after second counselling, check updates

WBUHS NEET PG MDS admission 2019: The West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) has released the list of eligible candidates for the admission to PG courses including MDS at its official website wbuhs.ac.in. Interested candidates can check their result.

The seat matrix is scheduled to be released on April 23, 2019 and choice filling will be allowed from April 24 to April 25, 2019. The final result will be released thereafter on April 26, 2019, according to the official notice.

WBUHS NEET PG, MDS selected candidates: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbuhs.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET PG/MDS

Step 3: Click on the list of eligible candidates

Step 4: PDF will open in the new tab, check your roll number

Eligible candidates will get seats in state-based private and government medical as well as dental colleges.

About WBUHS

West Bengal University of Health Sciences was founded under ‘West Bengal Act. XIII’ of 2002′, Fulfilling all the formalities to the official establishment of the University, it finally came into being on 1st January 2003. The modern system of medicine, the Indian system of medicine (AYUSH), Paramedical & Allied Health Sciences, Dental, Nursing & Pharmacy Education – are placed under one umbrella so that they can interact, integrate & upgrade.