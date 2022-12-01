WBTET 2022: WBBPE releases admit cards; check how to download

WBTET 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Wednesday released admit cards for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets at the official WBBPE website — wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com.

The WBTET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 11 at several test centres across the state.

WBTET 2022: How to download admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official WBBPE website — wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Online Application for Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 (TET-2022) for Classes I to V’.

Step 3: Then, click on the link that reads ‘print/ downlod admit cards’.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: The admit card will be available on the screen. Download and save the hall ticket for future reference.

Candidates should remember to take a print out of the hall tickets and carry it with them to the exam hall, as candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without first showing the admit card and an official photo ID proof.