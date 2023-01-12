WBTET 2022: Provisional answer key released; how to check

WBTET 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) recently released the provisional answer key for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download and challenge the answer key at the official WBBPE website — wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org

Candidates will be able to challenge the answer key from January 13 till 11:59 pm of January 17 through an online portal. Any challenges raised by email, letter or representation will not be entertained. They can do so by making a online payment of Rs 500 fees per question through debit card or credit card. The fees will be refunded to the candidate by NEFT if the contention is found to be correct.

WBTET 2022: Steps to download the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org

Step 2: Click on the TET- 2022 link given on the home page

Step 3: Answer key will be displayed on the screen in pdf format

Step 4: Download the answer key for future references

WBTET 2022 exam was held on December 11, 2022 for class 1 to class 5, primary. The final answer key will be released after analysing the challenges raised against the provisional answer key. If the answers are found to be correct, they will be updated.