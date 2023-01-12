scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

WBTET 2022: Provisional answer key released; how to check

WBTET 2022: WBBPE released the provisional answer key for TET 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official WBBPE website — wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org 

WBTET 2022, answer key for wbtet 2022, wbtet 2022 answer key releasedIf the challenges raised by the applicants are found to be correct the final answer key will be released on the basis of updated provisional answer key. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
WBTET 2022: Provisional answer key released; how to check
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

WBTET 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) recently released the provisional answer key for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download and challenge the answer key at the official WBBPE website — wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org

Also read |CTET 2022 to be held till February 7; check admit card release date

Candidates will be able to challenge the answer key from January 13 till 11:59 pm of January 17 through an online portal. Any challenges raised by email, letter or representation will not be entertained. They can do so by making a online payment of Rs 500 fees per question through debit card or credit card. The fees will be refunded to the candidate by NEFT if the contention is found to be correct.

WBTET 2022: Steps to download the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org

Step 2: Click on the TET- 2022 link given on the home page

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

Step 3: Answer key will be displayed on the screen in pdf format

Step 4: Download the answer key for future references

WBTET 2022 exam was held on December 11, 2022 for class 1 to class 5, primary. The final answer key will be released after analysing the challenges raised against the provisional answer key. If the answers are found to be correct, they will be updated.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 17:14 IST
Next Story

Sensex, Nifty close lower as oil, banking stocks decline

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close