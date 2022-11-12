scorecardresearch
WBTET 2014: Marks of qualified candidates released; applications invited for teaching posts

WBTET 2014 result: The result notice also stated that reserved category candidates who secured 82 marks or more have also been declared as TET qualified.

wbtet 2022Candidates can check their marks at the official website - wbbpe.org (File image)

WBTET 2014 Result: After a long wait of 8 years, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Friday released the marks of candidates who qualified the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) 2014. Candidates can check their marks at the official website – wbbpe.org

The marks were declared after the final hearing on the result in the High Court. The result notice also stated that reserved category candidates who secured 82 marks or more have also been declared as TET qualified.

Meanwhile, the board is also inviting applications from qualified candidates for appointment as teachers. Candidates have to submit an application form offline along with all relevant document  at the board office between November 14 and November 16 during office hours (from 10 am to 5:30 pm).

The schedule for document verification and interview will be announced by the board in due course of time.

