WBSSC to speed-up teacher recruitment, appointments to follow rules and court orders

The newly appointed WBSSC Chairman Dushyant Nariala on Tuesday said efforts were on to complete the ongoing teacher recruitment process at the earliest, while stressing that all appointments would be made strictly in accordance with the commission’s rules and court orders.
Nariala, a senior IAS officer, was accompanied by four newly appointed members of the commission at a press conference here.
Three of them are monks associated with educational institutes run by Rama Krishna Mission. The fourth member is Prof Ramya Tarakada Venkateshwaran, a faculty member of the Strategic Management Group at IIM Calcutta.
On the recruitment of higher secondary school teachers, Nariala said there was uncertainty over the scheduled issuance of recommendation letters on August 14.
“Efforts are on to complete the entire recruitment process at the earliest. Teachers will be appointed strictly in accordance with the rules and orders prescribed by the School Service Commission,” he said.
The chairman said that under the 2025 teacher recruitment process, nearly 15,000 candidates had already undergone verification out of around 39,000 vacancies.
He also said the recruitment process for the remaining 1,177 candidates from the 2016 upper-primary recruitment exercise had been completed.
Letters have also been issued for the recruitment of 308 special educators, he said.
The commission is also trying to publish the results of the Group C and Group D recruitment examinations after the Durga Puja festivities, Nariala said.
Swami Atmapriyananda, Pro-Chancellor and Secretary of the Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, said several cases relating to recruitment were pending before the Supreme Court, making it difficult for the commission to proceed in certain matters without court directions.
“However, efforts are being made to move the process forward as quickly as possible. Our objective is to ensure transparency in recruitment,” the newly appointed member said.
He added that all recruitment-related updates would be published on the commission’s website.
“Making information available in the public domain will reduce the scope for questions and help maintain transparency in the recruitment process,” Atmapriyananda said, adding that ensuring candidates receive accurate information would also be a priority.
The WBSSC has been undertaking various recruitment processes following court directions concerning irregularities in earlier teacher appointments.
The other three new members are Swami Shastrajnanananda, Secretary of RK Mission Ashrama, Narendrapur; and Swami Tattwasarananda, a trustee of Rama Krishna Math, Belur Math, member of the governing body of Ramakrishna Mission and Secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Golpark.