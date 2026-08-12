WBSSC to speed-up teacher recruitment, appointments to follow rules and court orders

Teachers stage a protest over the Supreme Court's order on SSC Teacher Recruitment, at Salt Lake in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The newly appointed WBSSC Chairman Dushyant Nariala on Tuesday said efforts were on to complete the ongoing teacher recruitment process at the earliest, while stressing that all appointments would be made strictly in accordance with the commission’s rules and court orders.

Nariala, a senior IAS officer, was accompanied by four newly appointed members of the commission at a press conference here.

Three of them are monks associated with educational institutes run by Rama Krishna Mission. The fourth member is Prof Ramya Tarakada Venkateshwaran, a faculty member of the Strategic Management Group at IIM Calcutta.

On the recruitment of higher secondary school teachers, Nariala said there was uncertainty over the scheduled issuance of recommendation letters on August 14.