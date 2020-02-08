WBSEE board exam admit cards released: Check exam schedule, how to get hall ticket

WBBSE Madhyamik admit card 2019: Download at wbbse.org (Representational image) WBBSE Madhyamik admit card 2019: Download at wbbse.org (Representational image)

WBSEE admit card: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the admit cards for the admit card for class 10 exams at its official website, wbbse.org. The heads of schools affiliated to the board can collect the admit cards from their respective camp offices. Students will get their WBBSE admit cards from their institute.

In case any student finds any information wrong or any type of error in the WBBSE admit card, they will have to bring it to the notice of their respective regional council. The last date to raise objections is February 15, 2020. In case of any error in the admit card, students will have to face the consequences.

It is mandatory for students to carry their admit card to the exam hall without which no one will be allowed to appear for the exams. The admit cards are used for verification and identification purposes.

The West Bengal board exams will be held from February 18 to February 27. The exam for physical education and social services can be held on February 28, 29 and March 2 to 4. Further, work education exam will be held from March 5 to 7 and 11 to 13, as per the official notification.

The West Bengal Madhyamik or secondary exams will be held in only one paper on each day from 11.45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes in the exam will be given to read the question papers, as per the rules.

