Toggle Menu
WBSE: Invigilators barred from carrying cellphones in Madhyamik examhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/wbse-invigilators-barred-from-carrying-cellphones-in-madhyamik-exam-5577466/

WBSE: Invigilators barred from carrying cellphones in Madhyamik exam

WBSE: Not just students but invigilators and teachers have also been barred from carrying cell phones during board exams. Last year, the headmaster of a high school in Jalpaiguri district was suspended for leaking the question papers of the Madhyamik examination.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, wbse updatesm wbse news, west bengal board exams, wbse datesheet, wbse madhyamikl exam, west bengal madhyamik exams, board exams news, board exams security, sarkari exam, wbse madhyamik exam security, education news
WBSE: Teachers barred from taking mobile phones. (Representational Image)

WBSE: Invigilators will not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the examination hall during the Madhyamik examination that begins Tuesday, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSE) has said.

Teachers, who have been assigned the duty of invigilators, will have to hand over their mobile phone 30 minutes before the start of examination to the venue-in-chage who will be a government official, Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly told reporters Saturday.

He said the move was aimed at preventing malpractices. Disciplinary action, including suspension, will be taken against those violating the rule, he said.

Students were barred from carrying mobiles in the earlier editions of the exams.

Ganguly said the centre officer in charge, centre secretary, venue supervisor, venue-in-charge and additional venue supervisor have been permitted to use cellphones.

The Madhyamik examinations will conclude on February 22.

Advertising

Last year, the headmaster of a high school in Jalpaiguri district was suspended for leaking the question papers of the Madhyamik examination.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 GATE 2019: Civil engineering moderately difficult, soil mechanics constituted of highest marks
2 GATE 2019 response sheet released at gate.iitm.ac.in, check updates
3 Integrated or dual degree: What is right for you?