WBJEE topper Souradeep Das not to take engineering in state colleges, wishes to pursue research

WBJEE result 2020: Raiganj boy Souradeep Das secured rank 1 in state JEE exam. Image source: Special Arrangement/ designed by Gargi Singh WBJEE result 2020: Raiganj boy Souradeep Das secured rank 1 in state JEE exam. Image source: Special Arrangement/ designed by Gargi Singh

WBJEE result 2020: Souradeep Das from Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur topped the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2020) , results of which were released today. However, he does not wish to pursue an engineering degree from West Bengal. “I am surprised. I did not expect to do so well in the state entrance exam,” he said adding that he does not wish to study in any West Bengal-based college and would consider taking admission in IIT-Bombay or IISc Bangalore instead.

“I have already got admission into IISc Bangalore through Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarship programme, and will study Bachelor of Science (BSc) there and will make a career in research,” Das told indianexpress.com. He, however, is also considering IITs as an option. Souradeep is also preparing for JEE Advanced – an entrance exam for IITs and aims to get admission in Computer Science at IIT-Bombay.

His long-term plan, however, is to pursue research in either mathematics of physics — the two of his favourite subjects, he informed indianexpress.com.

Regarding his preparation for WBJEE, the 18-year-old said, “I did not have a separate study plan for WBJEE. I studied every day for five to six hours. During the same time, I used to prepare for both my board exams as well as for competitive examinations. I had prepared for JEE Main and WBJEE simultaneously.” He said he followed NCERT books and referred to HC Verma for Physics and Rudiment series for Mathematics.

He also has practiced mock test series offered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). He had also enrolled in a coaching institute in Deogarh which provided extra notes for the competitive exam. Despite the lockdown, Souradeep did not refer to any online tutorials. “It is my personal choice. I used to study with pen-and-paper, I feel more comfortable this way,” the Raiganj-boy said.

Souradeep has had a bright academic record. A student of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith, Deogarh he scored 97.8 per cent in CBSE class 12 exam with 100 in mathematic, chemistry, and Biology each. He scored 99 in Physics and 95 in English.

Apart from his study, Souradeep also likes painting. Even though he has a Facebook account, he is not active on any social media platform, he claims. Souradeep’s father Sankar Chandra Das is working in the State Agriculture Department and his mother is a housewife.

In the West Bengal JEE result released today, Souradeep is followed by Subham Ghosh at second, and the state JEE Main topper Sreemanti Dey at the third position. All three will be appearing for IIT entrance exams.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd