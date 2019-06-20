Toggle Menu
WBJEE topper Soham Mistri to pursue Computer Science from IIT-Bombay, aims for MIT

WBJEE result 2019: The topper of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, Soham Mistri is also the third rank holder in state in class 12 CBSE board results. He has secured name in IIT Bombay first admission list already and aspires to pursue postgraduation from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.

WBJEE result 2019; Topper Soham Mistri. (Image Design by: Rajan Sharma)

WBJEE result 2019: The 17-year-old Soham Mistri who topped the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) wants to pursue research in computer science – which he believes will help the society at large in future. “After completing my graduation in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. I wish to opt for postgraduation from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. At MIT, I want to pursue research in a field that will help society.” Soham secured All India Rank (AIR 48) in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019 and is already placed in the first list of IIT-Bombay.

Regarding his preparation, Soham said, “My focus was to crack the JEE Advanced. As the questions in exam are more conceptual and in-depth, so the preparation helped me to score well in WBJEE as well. I did not prepare for the examination separately.”

“The paper pattern of JEE Advanced is way different from the WBJEE. The JEE Advanced is more conceptual while WBJEE is theoretical,” Soham said.

Apart from self-study, Soham also opted for coaching for the preparation of Joint Entrance Examination. “To crack the competitive examinations such as WBJEE and JEE Advanced, a methodological study is required. I was in the regular class of FIITJEE Durgapur,” said the topper.

The topper also followed the NCERT syllabus thoroughly for both the preparation of WBJEE and JEE Advanced. “The books I studied, Concept of Physics- HC Verma, Concise Inorganic Chemistry- J.D.Lee, Organic Chemistry- Clayden, Mathematics- Arihant publishers,” said the topper.

Soham with his parents

Like others, Soham has no social media account and spent his leisures with books and games. “I don’t like social media, and for me it is a waste of time.”

Soham, a student of Hem Sheela Model School, Durgapur has cleared his class 12 from CBSE board with 98 per cent marks. He was the third rank holder in the state in board exams. He also scored a perfect 10 grades in class 10.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful student. “Congratulations to all students who excelled and those who passed West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019. Good wishes to your parents and good luck for all your future endeavours.”

The West Bengal Joint Entrance examination result was declared on Thursday, June 20, and this year no female candidate was placed in the top 10 merit list.

