WBJEE second seat allotment result released, how to check

WBJEE second seat allotment result 2020: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board has released the second seat allotment result for WBJEE 2020. The candidates can check their merit list through the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

If a student wishes to take the allotted seat, they will have to make payment for provisional admission else their seat will be declared vacant and be available for the third round. The last date to pay the fee is September 29. The candidates need to pay Rs 5,000 for government and Rs 40,000 for private institutes. Earlier, the first seat allotment result was released in August.

WBJEE counselling seat allotment result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘second seat allotment result 2020’

Step 3: In the new window, enter roll number, password, security pin

Step 3: A pdf file with name of the selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

There will be a total of three rounds and the third round of registrations will be held from October 6 to 13, as per the official schedule.

This year, around 2,053 seats are vacant in total 10 government-run engineering colleges, while, the admission process will be conducted for around 28,493 seats in 86 private engineering colleges The entire counselling process will be held online this year due to the pandemic.

