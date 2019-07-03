WBJEE seat allotment result 2019: How to check online, documents needed, second result date

WBJEE seat allotment result 2019: The West Bengal Entrance Examination Board has announced the result for the first round of counselling conducted for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) for admission to state-based colleges in engineering courses. Candidates can check their marks at wbjee.nic.in.

Selected candidates will have to pay an admission fee to book a seat. The candidates will also have to undergo document verification which will begin from July 4 to 7, 2019. Those who could not make it through the second list can wait for the second list which will be declared on July 9, 2019 (Tuesday).

WBJEE seat allotment result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbjee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The third and final round of seat allotment result will be declared on July 13 and payments will be open from July 15 to 17, 2019. Selected candidates will have to appear for final allotment from July 4 to 20.

The general merit rank (GMR) are calculated based on marks obtained in paper-I and paper-II score obtained in the Joint Entrance Examination, West Bengal (WBJEE). The result for WBJEE 2019 was declared on June 20, 2019.