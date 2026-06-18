WBJEE Results 2026: WBJEEB scorecards releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will declare the WBJEE 2026 results today, the board announced in a notification issued on Tuesday. According to the notice, the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026, conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Pharmacy courses offered by universities and colleges across West Bengal, will be released today in a press conference at 1.30 pm.
However, the aspirants can download the rank card at 4 pm onwards at http://www.wbjeeb.nic.in and http://www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 p.m.
The examination was conducted on May 24, 2026, for admissions to undergraduate programmes in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in West Bengal.
Step 1:To check the WBJEE 2026 results, candidates should visit wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the “WBJEE Results 2026” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials and the result will appear on screen.
Step 4: Students are advised to download and save their rank card for future reference.
The result will be published in the form of a rank card, carrying subject-wise scores, total scores, qualifying status, and merit rank. Candidates who qualify will be eligible for the counselling process, the schedule for which will be released by the board in due course.
The WBJEE 2026 question paper is divided into three categories across all subjects. Category 1 carries one mark for each correct answer with a negative marking of one-fourth of a mark for incorrect responses. Category 2 questions carry two marks each, with a negative marking of half a mark for wrong answers. Category 3 questions also carry two marks each but have no negative marking. However, if any incorrect option is marked, the entire answer is awarded zero.
For partially correct answers in Category 3, where all correct options are not marked but no incorrect option is chosen, marks are awarded proportionally. Unattempted questions fetch zero marks across all three categories.
For further information, candidates can visit the official portal, call 1800-123-4782, or write to the board at info@wbjeeb.in.