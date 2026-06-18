WBJEE Results 2026: WBJEEB scorecards releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will declare the WBJEE 2026 results today, the board announced in a notification issued on Tuesday. According to the notice, the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026, conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Pharmacy courses offered by universities and colleges across West Bengal, will be released today in a press conference at 1.30 pm.

However, the aspirants can download the rank card at 4 pm onwards at http://www.wbjeeb.nic.in and http://www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 p.m.

The examination was conducted on May 24, 2026, for admissions to undergraduate programmes in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in West Bengal.