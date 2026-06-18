WBJEE Results 2026 Declared: Website to check at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) results are declared on June 18, 2026. Eligible students can check and access their results on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE was conducted on May 24, 2026, for admissions to undergraduate programmes in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in West Bengal.
A total of 1,20,856 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 94,001 students appeared, marking an overall participation rate of 78.52 per cent. Among those who appeared, 67,378 were male candidates, accounting for 71 per cent, 27,521 were female candidates, making up 29 per cent, and 2 candidates identified as third gender.
Out of the total candidates, 92,753 qualified, reflecting a high success rate of 97.74 per cent. Of these, 66,383 were male candidates (71.57 per cent), and 26,368 were female candidates (21.43 per cent). In terms of geographical distribution, 73,665 students were from within West Bengal, while 19,088 candidates appeared from outside the state.
To check the WBJEE 2026 results, candidates should visit wbjeeb.nic.in and look for the “WBJEE Results 2026” link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials and the result will appear on screen. Students are advised to download and save their rank card for future reference.
The WBJEE 2026 result will be released in the form of a rank card displaying subject-wise scores, total score, qualifying status, and merit rank. Candidates who qualify will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, the schedule for which will be announced by the board separately.
The WBJEE 2026 question paper is divided into three categories for all subjects. In Category 1, each correct answer carries one mark, while an incorrect response attracts a penalty of 0.25 marks. Category 2 questions carry two marks each, with a negative marking of 0.5 marks for every wrong answer.
Category 3 questions are also worth two marks each but do not carry any negative marking. However, if a candidate marks any incorrect option in a Category 3 question, no marks will be awarded for that question.
For Category 3 questions, candidates may receive proportionate marks if they select some, but not all, correct options, provided no incorrect option is marked. Unattempted questions in all three categories will receive zero marks. For more information, candidates can visit the official website, call the helpline at 1800-123-4782, or email the board at info@wbjeeb.in