WBJEE Results 2026 Declared: Website to check at wbjeeb.nic.in

A total of 1,20,856 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 94,001 students appeared, marking an overall participation rate of 78.52 per cent.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) results are declared on June 18, 2026. Eligible students can check and access their results on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE was conducted on May 24, 2026, for admissions to undergraduate programmes in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in West Bengal.

WBJEE Board will calculate the scores based on the final reviewed responses. WBJEE Board will calculate the scores based on the final reviewed responses.

A total of 1,20,856 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 94,001 students appeared, marking an overall participation rate of 78.52 per cent. Among those who appeared, 67,378 were male candidates, accounting for 71 per cent, 27,521 were female candidates, making up 29 per cent, and 2 candidates identified as third gender.

How many students qualified? How many students qualified?

Out of the total candidates, 92,753 qualified, reflecting a high success rate of 97.74 per cent. Of these, 66,383 were male candidates (71.57 per cent), and 26,368 were female candidates (21.43 per cent). In terms of geographical distribution, 73,665 students were from within West Bengal, while 19,088 candidates appeared from outside the state.