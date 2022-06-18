WBJEE Result 2022 declared: What’s the next step?

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has declared the result of WBJEE 2022. The result link is now available on the WBJEE official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the WBJEE 2022 result, candidates should have their application number and password.

WBJEE 2022 result declared: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link referring to ‘WBJEE Result’.

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked details i.e application number and password

Step 5: Now, click on ‘Submit’. The complete result will appear on the screen.

Candidates will be able to check their scores and rank in the WBJEE result. It is also advised to save the score card to ensure you have a copy of the result.

What after WBJEE result?

Based on the scores obtained in the WBJEE 2022, candidates will be able to apply for the counselling process. The board will declare the counselling dates soon, since the West Bengal Joint Entrance exam result has now been announced.

WBJEE 2022 counselling process will include online registration, fee payment, choice filling and seat allotment. Candidates need to register online separately for the counselling process. The seat allotment process will be done on the basis of rank and marks secured by the candidates.