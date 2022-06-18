scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Must Read

WBJEE Result 2022 declared: What’s the next step?

To check the WBJEE 2022 result, candidates need to key in their application number and password on the WBJEE official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi |
Updated: June 18, 2022 6:31:54 pm
WBJEE 2022, WBJEE result, WBJEE exam resultCandidates need to register online separately for the counselling process. The seat allotment process will be done on the basis of rank and marks secured by the candidates. (Representative image)

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has declared the result of WBJEE 2022. The result link is now available on the WBJEE official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the WBJEE 2022 result, candidates should have their application number and password.

Recommended:: [To Know your college admission chances in Govt. & Private Engineering Colleges based on your WBJEE rank & category, use WBJEE College Predictor]

Read |WBJEE 2022 results declared; students from CBSE dominate the merit list

WBJEE 2022 result declared: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link referring to ‘WBJEE Result’.

Best of Express Premium
BJP looks to topple Azam Khan in his citadel but has its work cut outPremium
BJP looks to topple Azam Khan in his citadel but has its work cut out
Why experts say India does not need a population policyPremium
Why experts say India does not need a population policy
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewherePremium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problemPremium
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problem
More Premium Stories >>

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked details i.e application number and password

Step 5: Now, click on ‘Submit’. The complete result will appear on the screen.

Candidates will be able to check their scores and rank in the WBJEE result. It is also advised to save the score card to ensure you have a copy of the result.

Also read |WBJEE 2022 final answer key released; Here’s how to download

What after WBJEE result?

Based on the scores obtained in the WBJEE 2022, candidates will be able to apply for the counselling process. The board will declare the counselling dates soon, since the West Bengal Joint Entrance exam result has now been announced.

WBJEE 2022 counselling process will include online registration, fee payment, choice filling and seat allotment. Candidates need to register online separately for the counselling process. The seat allotment process will be done on the basis of rank and marks secured by the candidates.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement