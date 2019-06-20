WBJEE result 2019 to release today: When and where to check

WBJEE result 2019: The result for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 will be released today at 1 pm. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result by visiting the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in at around 2 pm. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board had initially scheduled the result on July 2 (Tuesday), however, they are releasing today.

WBJEE for admission to various undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture was conducted on May 26. The exam was held in two shifts, Paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and Paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm.

Candidates who clear the exam are eligible for counselling. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of general merit rank (GMR) which will be calculated based on marks obtained in both paper-I and paper-II.

WBJEE result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Fill your application number, password and the security pin.

Step 5: Click on the submit button to generate the results.

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference

Meanwhile, the answer keys for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 were released on June 3. Candidates were allowed to raise an objection till 5 pm of June 5, 2019. The fee per challenge was Rs 500. After evaluating the queries, a final answer key will be released. No queries will be entertained on the final answer key. The result will also be prepared on the basis of final answer key.