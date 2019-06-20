WBJEE results 2019 declared: How to check

WBJEE result 2019: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board declared the result for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 on Thursday, June 20. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The Board had earlier planned to declare the result on July 2.

Advertising

WBJEE is an exam conducted for admission to various undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture. The exam was held on May 26, 2019, in two shifts.

Read | WBJEE result 2019 to release today: When and where to check

WBJEE result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Fill in your required details

Step 5: Click submit

Advertising

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference

Candidates who clear the entrance test will be eligible for counselling and seat allotment will be done on the basis of the General Merit Rank (GMR).

Meanwhile, the answer keys for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 were released on June 3. Candidates were allowed to raise an objection till June 5, 2019. The fee for challenging each question was Rs 500. A final answer key will be released after evaluation of the queries. No queries will be entertained on the final answer key. The result will also be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

The WBJEE counselling process is likely to start in June. The counselling process is divided into various steps which include registration, choice filling, seat allotment, reporting to the colleges, et al. The students who have been allotted a rank will proceed for the counselling session. The eligibility for participating in the counselling is that the candidate should achieve a rank.

The counselling will be conducted through the online mode and it will consist of various rounds. The candidates have to select the branch and the institution according to their preferences for the counselling procedure. Once the counselling is done the seat allotment results will be declared online on the official website. So, the candidates can check the official website once they are done with the first round of counselling.