WBJEE 2026 to release ANM GNM hall tickets today; exam on June 14

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Board will release the admit card for the West Bengal Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (ANM) and 3-year General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) entrance examination 2026 today, June 4. Candidates can access and download the admit card by visiting its official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The admit card contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, exam date and time, exam venue, and important instructions. Candidates are advised to check all details on the hall ticket carefully and contact WBJEEB immediately in case of any discrepancies.

How to download the admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “ANM GNM 2026 Admit Card link” available on the homepage