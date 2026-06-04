WBJEE 2026 to release ANM GNM hall tickets today; exam on June 14

Candidates can access and download the admit card by visiting its official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 4, 2026 12:32 PM IST
WBJEE admit card 2026 out today on wbjeeb.nic.in.WBJEE admit card 2026 out today on wbjeeb.nic.in. (image: ai generated)
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The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Board will release the admit card for the West Bengal Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (ANM) and 3-year General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) entrance examination 2026 today, June 4. Candidates can access and download the admit card by visiting its official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The admit card contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, exam date and time, exam venue, and important instructions. Candidates are advised to check all details on the hall ticket carefully and contact WBJEEB immediately in case of any discrepancies.

How to download the admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “ANM GNM 2026 Admit Card link” available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and security pin

Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Verify all details and download the admit card

Step 6: Take a printout and keep multiple copies for future reference

The WBJEEB will conduct the WB ANM GNM 2026 exam on June 14 at the Salt Lake examination centre. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre, as entry without these documents will not be permitted.

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Candidates should note that they will be required to carry one photo identity proof issued by a government authority with their admit card so that they can establish their identity at the examination centre.

On exam day, candidates are advised to report to the centre at least 60 to 90 minutes before the exam begins. No electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, or calculators, are allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates must use only a blue or black ballpoint pen for the OMR sheet and follow OMR filling instructions strictly.

The WBJEEB will declare the WB ANM GNM Result 2026 in the form of a rank card in August or September. Candidates will be required to search their application or registration number in the result PDF.

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