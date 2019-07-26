Toggle Menu
WBJEE JENPAUH results 2019 to be declared today, how to check

WBJEE JENPAUH results 2019: The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website wbjeeb.in. The paramedical recruitment examinations was conducted in the month of May

WBJEE JENPAUH results 2019: The results of JENPAUH 2019 admission test will be declared on Friday, July 26 by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB). The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website wbjeeb.in.

JENPAUH 2019 or the paramedical recruitment examinations was conducted in the month of May.

WBJEE JENPAUH 2019 results: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, wbjeeb.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “JENPAUH”. This will take you to the exam portal.

Step 3: Click on the notification for the results which will be available once the results have been declared.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.

WBJEEB does not conduct counselling or admission for B. Sc. (Nursing)/ B.P.T./ B.A.S.L.P. courses. The board only conducts the entrance examination and prepares the merit list.

The first round was for physics and chemistry which was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and the second round was for biological sciences which were conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The questions were of multiple choice. Correct answers have been awarded 2 marks and incorrect answers would result in a loss of half a mark.

